Nike’s Blacked-Out Leather Air Maxes Are Criminally Clean

Nike's "Triple Black" colorway may get a bad rep in the sneaker world. But the all-black color scheme creates some of the cleanest sneakers.

Take Nike's newest Air Max 95, for instance. The pair appears in the famous blacked-out look, layered with top-notch leather throughout. It's almost like the Supreme collab all over again.

Of course, like the other Air Max 95's released this year, these versions also come with those oversized Air bubbles for a genuinely classic look.

Nike has really shaken up the 95's texture game for its 30th anniversary, introducing the model in Levi's jeans, classic fuzzy suede, and, of course, plenty of leather outfits.

Indeed, the sportswear brand has blessed the streets with creamy camo pairs and even bejeweled black leather versions. But the "Triple Black" takes the crown for the slickest leather 95 yet.

The new black Air Max 95 sneaker is now available at some retailers like AFEW and SVD, retailing between $200 and $250. The shoes are expected appear at more stores in the coming days, which is perfect for the folks out holiday shopping.

