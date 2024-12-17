This Flawless Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Makes HBCU Colors Extra Beautiful

The Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker is ending its year with a bang: a beautiful sneaker collaboration honoring HBCUs or Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Fashion and beauty wiz Kahlana Barfield Brown designed Nike's latest Air Force 1 Low sneaker as part of its 2024 Yardrunners program. Nike's yearly initiative, which honors HBCU culture and influence, also includes a gorgeous, furry Air Force 1 created by stylist and Diallo co-founder Dex Robinson (it's inspired by his school Virginia Union University, a.k.a. home of the Panthers).

Brown's Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker follows a premium design, crafted with luxurious textured leather uppers painted in cream white and chocolate brown shades, nodding to Black excellence and history. The Air Force 1 even features a brick graphic on the insoles, speaking to the brick-by-brick infrastructures furthering Black education.

While the Air Force 1 is meant to represent all HBCUs and their history-making contributions, Brown's pairs feature a special shoutout to her alma mater, Howard University. The toe box boasts the embroidered coordinates of the private university that's based in our nation's capital.

Howard University has gotten some pretty fire sneakers this year. Around homecoming season, Nike dropped an immensely classic Jordan 1 Low dressed in the school's signature colors.

It's well-deserved celebration for the 157-year-old institution with notable alum ranging from Chadwick Boseman to Thurgood Marshall.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Yardrunners" sneaker is slated to release on December 18 at DTLR, alongside Robinson's VUU Air Force 1 Lows. Both HBCU-proud Air Forces will also drop on Nike's SNKRS app on December 20.