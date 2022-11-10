Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Welcome to the Air Max 97 Silver Bullet Bonanza

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

Check your tickets; the bullet train is speeding into the station; blink, and you'll miss it. That's right, Nike's Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" is about to make a big comeback in celebration of its 25th anniversary, and going to be a moment to remember.

Nike's Air Max family is home to some of the brand's most iconic flagship silhouettes. When you see the Swoosh, what do you think? Sure, plenty an Air Jordan will come to mind, but if we're talking strictly "Air," the Air Force 1, Air Max 1, 90, 95, and 97 are probably the first you'd conjure up.

That's no accident. These silhouettes led the charge for Nike throughout the 90s and have remained staples of its arsenal ever since.

When the Air Max 97 touched down 25 years ago, no one could have predicted just how big of a splash it would make. Its cultural impact is immense – you need only eyeball any UK festival, rave, or high street to see countless pairs.

When I was at university in 2016, the "Silver Bullet" returned to market. The release had UK campuses in a chokehold, with "Silver" and "Gold Bullets" dominating Depop for months on end.

Things are different this time. The last rerelease marked 19 years, which, in all honesty, is nothing to rave about. 25 years, though? This is a big moment, serving as a testament to the original release's undying legacy.

To mark the occasion, Nike will be releasing the iconic shoe across several platforms that include BSTN, Offspring, END., and of course, SNKRS.

Up in Manchester, END. is making sure to celebrate the "Silver Bullet" in style with the Sole Circle "Silver Bullet" Swap. Those who own a preloved pair can bring them along to the event to exchange them for a fresh 2022 release pair while enjoying live music and drinks. What more could you want?

Here's to another 25 years of the Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet."

