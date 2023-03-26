Here's What to Expect From Air Max Day 2023

March 26 is here, and we all know what that means. Air Max Day. Somehow, another year has breezed by, sending us throttling towards another day of celebrations revolving around Nike's most famous family.

For generations the Air Max line-up has inspired countless moments in the sneaker industry, birthing many of fans' most deeply beloved silhouettes.

Most of all, the Air Max, from the 1 to 90, 95 to Tuned (Tn), have become cultural relics, serving as the finishing touch to the uniforms of youth-subcultural groups across the globe.

Without Air Max, there's a significant hole left in the sneaker industry – to that, we tip our hats.

For the 2023 edition of the event, Nike's keeping things concise. To ensure you're ready for the day, here's everything you can expect from Air Max Day 2023.

Air Max Pulse

Nike

Releasing a brand new Air Max silhouette on Air Max Day is a Swoosh tradition and 2023 is no different.

Throughout the years, the event has welcomed the VaporMax, Air Max 270, Sean Wotherspoon's Air Max 1/97, and the Air Max Zero.

While it's fair to say several of these have failed to achieve the longevity of the AM family's flagship silhouettes, it's always nice to usher in a new era.

This year, Nike introduces the Air Max Pulse.

Official images reveal a design with several familiar features, such as a 270-degree Max Air unit and a mixed fabrication upper comprising mesh and synthetic leather, perfectly balancing the shoe's traditional lacing system.

The finishing touches? Two Swooshes and a brand new Air Max logo on the tongue. Best of all, there are already two colorways!

Air Max 1 '86 "Big Bubble"

Nike

Celebrating Air Max Day without showing special attention to the icons? Nike would never.

This year, the day's biggest event will be the release of the long-awaited Air Max 1 '86 "Big Bubble."

An update that fans have longed for, perhaps the introduction of this celebratory pair will pave the way for even more fan-favorite colorways to receive the "Big Bubble" treatment.

Air Max 1 Slide

Nike

Nike has certainly stepped up its efforts in the slide game over the past year (and some change), delivering a multitude of options that range from modest to in-your-face.

With spring only weeks away, it should come as no surprise that a new option is being thrown into the mix.

Naturally, the Air Max silhouette that started it all serves as foundation for the Air Max 1 Slide. It's...interesting, to say the least.

Air Max Scorpion

@k9_itsiant

One of Nike's latest additions to the Air Max family is stepping back into the spotlight in time for Air Max day, armed with an updated palette that throws all of the rules out the window in a bid to leave no flair on the floor.

So far, this VaporMax-inspired, maximalist silhouette has kept its colorways relatively dialed in, with strikes of black and white leading the pack.

For the 2023 edition of Air Max Day, the Scorpion riffs on popular Flyknit colorways from the mid-2010s, resulting in a multi-colored upper. Dialing things up to 10, the silhouette takes on a cloud-like aesthetic, thanks to a fluffy white fabrication that sits atop the Flyknit portions and Swoosh.