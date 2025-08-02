In “Hyper Crimson,” Nike’s Flamin' Air Max Sneaker Cranks up the Heat

Nike's Air Max Fire sneaker just got hotter, thanks to a new "Hyper Crimson" colorway.

Off the bat, the "Hyper Crimson" version immediately grabs attention with its flaming orange mesh underlays, which look like the model is quite literally heating up.

Elsewhere, the sneaker features black faux leather and a yellow-tinted Air window, further playing on the fire theme.

It's almost like the black and red debut pairs, but even more, well, fiery.

The Air Max Fire debuted earlier this year as an all-new, budget-friendly Swoosh sneaker retailing for just 100 bucks. It not only came with an appealing price tag but also a range of equally nice-looking color options, including classic all-black versions and muted beige iterations.

The new "Hyper Crimson" sneakers crank up the heat.

Nike's Air Max Fire "Hyper Crimson" sneakers are currently available at Rack Room Shoes and Famous Footwear, stores known for brand-name sneaker steals.

Nike knows its Air Max line is fire, and models like the Air Max Fire and Torch 4 are here to prove it. Those volcanic Air Max 90s, too.

