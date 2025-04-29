Nike’s Fiery Air Max Sneaker Gets Its Most Lovely Colorway Yet

Ready or not, Nike's Air Max Fire sneaker is coming with the heat.

The 2025 Air Max sneaker has officially entered the game, immediately declaring itself the newest "hot" shoe on the block. And admittedly, it looks pretty good in its current colorways.

Just recently, the Air Max Fire appeared in a lovely "Light Bone" colorway, also seen on Nike's Initiator "dad shoe," resulting in this soothing blend of khaki browns and white plus a splash of bright "Volt" greens.

Specifically, the khaki color lands on the shoe's smooth faux leather moments, which has a sort of woven-like textured finish, it seems. On the rest of the upper, the breezy mesh portions arrive in white, topped with those equally crisp wavy overlays that ooze heavy Air Tailwind vibes.

Nike

The Air Max sneaker is complete with some cushy padding around the ankle as well the signature Air bubbles in the soles (now rendered in green, by the way).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And it's all topped off with the Fire's flipped Swoosh near the heel (hold the Travis Scott mentions).

On top of the "Light Bone" colorway, the Air Max Fire also appeared in tonal black and white schemes (both designed with all the Fire fixings, of course). Catch them all at Rack Room Shoes and certain international Nike websites for the appealing price of $100.