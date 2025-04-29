Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Fiery Air Max Sneaker Gets Its Most Lovely Colorway Yet

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Ready or not, Nike's Air Max Fire sneaker is coming with the heat.

The 2025 Air Max sneaker has officially entered the game, immediately declaring itself the newest "hot" shoe on the block. And admittedly, it looks pretty good in its current colorways.

Shop Nike Air Max Shoes

Just recently, the Air Max Fire appeared in a lovely "Light Bone" colorway, also seen on Nike's Initiator "dad shoe," resulting in this soothing blend of khaki browns and white plus a splash of bright "Volt" greens.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Specifically, the khaki color lands on the shoe's smooth faux leather moments, which has a sort of woven-like textured finish, it seems. On the rest of the upper, the breezy mesh portions arrive in white, topped with those equally crisp wavy overlays that ooze heavy Air Tailwind vibes.

The Air Max sneaker is complete with some cushy padding around the ankle as well the signature Air bubbles in the soles (now rendered in green, by the way).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

And it's all topped off with the Fire's flipped Swoosh near the heel (hold the Travis Scott mentions).

On top of the "Light Bone" colorway, the Air Max Fire also appeared in tonal black and white schemes (both designed with all the Fire fixings, of course). Catch them all at Rack Room Shoes and certain international Nike websites for the appealing price of $100.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.538
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's "Bred" Air Max Is Two Greats, One Sneaker
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
  • An Iconic Nike Air Max Sneaker Goes Swoosh-Free
  • Over 30 Years Later, a Super-Classic Air Max Sneaker Takes Flight Again
  • This Nike Air Max Is Bigger Than Its Beautifully Stealthy Colorway
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Fiery Air Max Sneaker Gets Its Most Lovely Colorway Yet
  • Butter Yellow Is Not a Trend
  • The Dressy Reinvention of adidas’ Bulky Basketball Shoe
  • This Suede Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Is Almost Too Handsome for Words
  • adidas Made Literal "Quiet Luxury" Sneakers
  • Yes, Nike Made "Obama" Jordans
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now