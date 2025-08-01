Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike Made an Air Max Icon Sleeker & Slender

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
An elusive deep cut from the Just Do It vault, the Nike Air Max Invigor sneaker returns with a sharp, cool newness, making it a sleeper pick for anyone trying to cut through the noise of the Air Max mainstays.

Born from the bones of the storied Air Max 95, the Invigor doesn’t chase hype. Rather, it tapers it. You can think of this as the AM95’s breezier, stealthier cousin with sleeker lines. 

Design-wise, the shoe lives in the same realm as cult-loved Nike silhouettes like the Mayfly, Sock Dart, or Roshe Run, in the sense that it’s stripped back and uncomplicated without entirely sacrificing tech.

The Invigor channels that energy with a 2020s refresh, landing somewhere between techwear minimalism and nostalgic athleticism.

In a year where the Air Max 95 is everywhere — denim remixes, luxe makeovers, 50th birthday tributes — the Invigor shows up like the cool cousin at the family reunion.

Quieter, sharper, maybe even better looking.

And if you need a pair for some sidewalk shenanigans, the Nike Air Max Invigor “Cool Grey” is available now for $160 at Nike.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
