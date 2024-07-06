Nike is bringing back its Air Pegasus 2005 running sneakers for Summer 2024. And its the perfect old school Nike running shoe to give your run club fit some grandpa rizz.

Imagine if these dating run clubs going viral on TikTok today existed in 2005? I could never imagine showing up to 100-person meetup in Lower Manhattan that was organized through e-mail chains. However, I could see myself wearing a pair of Nike Air Pegasus 2005 sneakers while taking a selfie with a Motorola Razr.

This revived mesh Nike running shoe from the Y2K-era reminds me that whatever running sneakers I wear to clock mileage now might become some stylish steppers in 20 years. Note that these new Nike Air Pegasus 2005 sneakers aren't like the Nike VK2 Runs, which is an entirely new Nike sneaker silhouette inspired by older Nikes released in the aughts. The Air Pegasus 2005 was actually a legit iteration of the Nike Pegasus, one of The Swoosh's most popular road running sneakers.

Nike

If the Nike Air Pegasus 2005 looks familiar, it's because COMME des GARÇONS' resurfaced and released a monochrome take on these mesh bad boys for COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

It's worth noting that CdG stripped away some of the good techy details of the original Nike Air Pegasus 2005 to present something more sleek and minimal.

While CdG's interpretation looked cool, it was definitely missing details that make the Air Pegasus 2005 a properly stunning elderly sneaker, one of the finest retooled Nike shoes in recent memory (and not even the oldest runner to return!)

Nike's re-release of the Air Pegasus 2005 is widely available in smoke grey/metallic silver or black/white colorways.

While these are likely intended to be a sport style sneaker, that isn't designed to be worn for real workouts like the Nike Pegasus 41, who says you can't pull up to your run club in retro Nike running shoes?

Nike