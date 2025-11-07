Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike Turned Its Mega-Chunky Air Max Sneaker Into a Tasteful Seaweed Salad

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike drew inspiration from the ocean for the latest Air Max Muse. And thus, the new "Seaweed" pairs were born.

Off the bat, the color arrangement is easily one of the nicest Air Max Muses yet. It features black mesh underlays, topped with smooth-textured overlays in deep seaweed green.

Nike also throws in these burgundy branding moments, almost like pairing a fine wine with a delectable seaweed salad.

Nike's Air Max Muse is like no other Air Max on the market, designed with a larger-than-life aura and even chunkier soles to match. The sportswear brand has leaned even further into its bold energy with equally adventurous designs, such as croc skin looks and extra slick, oil-inspired colorways.

There's even an Air Max Muse for aliens.

Although it still maintains its head-turning details, the latest "Seaweed" version is much calmer than the aforementioned color schemes. It's the cleanest Air Max Muse in the sea, honestly.

And for those looking to cop, the newest "Seaweed" Muse is now available on Nike Austria's website for €159.99, which is about $185.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
