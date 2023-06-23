Glory, Glory! Nike Is Returning to the Golden Era of Tns

There's nothing quite like a fresh set of Air Max Plus – Tns, as we so lovingly call them in the UK – on a hot summer's day. Wherever you choose as your stomping ground, whether a campsite at Glastonbury and Boomtown, a sweatbox rave, or around any number of the nation's cities, countless pairs of Tns will greet you.

Over the years, plenty an attention-worthy pair of Tns has reached the shelves of Footlocker – once upon a time, this was the only place you could pick them up, thanks to an exclusive deal with Nike – and while we ate them up, none ever hit quite as hard as the classics.

The thing with classic pairs of Tns, though, is that many were region locked; Australia, in particular, played home to some of the very best, such as the highly coveted "Petrol" pair.

Snagging favorites like the "Fireberry" is no easy feat. Many of the world's pairs sit overseas or in collector's vaults, with owners unwilling to part with them for small change. That's the law of the land when it comes to Tns.

Thankfully, Nike has seen the light – a gradient-filled light, of course – and has set its attention to the glory days of the Tn, promising inspired colorways that bring back the magic of the late 90s and early 2000s.

The aforementioned "Petrol," for example, has had somewhat of a comeback in the form of the recently released "Celestine Blue," a women's exclusive that has flown off digital shelves at pace.

Earlier in the year, in time for Air Max Day, "Rainbow" was revived to great success, making it clear that sunset-inspired Tns will never fall from desire.

After what has felt like years of longing for Nike to bring back the classic where Tns are concerned, we, as fans, can finally sleep easy knowing the Swoosh has heard our cries – so much so that 2024 will see the return of the ultimate OG in "Hyper Blue."

No more chasing Australian exclusives – a revival of the Tns glory days is upon us.