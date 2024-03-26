Nike's Air Max Plus Sneaker Is Going Through a Phase (or Three)

Nike's Air Max Plus sneaker is undergoing some major changes in 2024. It seems like every day a new Nike TN sneaker is introduced, but not as we remember the icon. Instead, Nike is dishing out these entirely renditions of the sneaker, some appearing ready for the trails and others fit for the football field.

The Nike Air Max Plus is going through an experimental phase right now (more like three...and counting).

It all started with the Nike Air Max Plus Drift, which was released in February. The Drift is sort of an even wavier version of the Nike Air Max Plus, crafted with premium upgrades and a refreshed design.

The most notable difference is the Nike Air Max Plus Drift's upper design. On top of the breathable mesh — decorated with that familiar gradient coloring — lies an overlay modeled with the Air Max Plus's signature wavy lines (it enhance the OG concept). Nike's famous Swoosh also gets a new placement on the Nike Air Max Plus Drift.

The Nike Air Max Plus Drift received a few cosmetic changes, but it still looks pretty TN-y to me, if you catch my drift. So, the Drift sneaker isn't the wildest Air Max Plus makeover.

Nike's more recent Air Max Plus models, on the other hand, are like entirely new shoes altogether. The TN spirit is still in the room with us but wrapped in these fresh designs.

Take the Air Max Plus Hiker, for instance. The trail-ready shoe zips up the iconic sneaker in a new waterproof jacket and pouches, readying wearers for their journey — whether that be the great wilderness or a trip to the almighty home of the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich (the deli).

Nike also recently unveiled its Air Max Plus Tiempo sneaker, a part runner, part football shoe finished with a nice, buttery foldover tongue. There are also Nike's football boots which look like the Air Max Plus with cleated bottoms. Oh, and I can't leave out the Nike Air Max Plus with those sanded soles.

The Nike Air Max Plus debuted in 1998, blessing the streets with a chunky Tuned Air-filled sole and a cool swirly upper. The unmistakeable design would soon become one of the best and most comfortable Air Max models to date.

Nike's Air Max Plus sneaker has made quite the comeback in recent years, thanks to fresh colorways and nostalgic schemes plucked from the model's golden days.

Now, time for something new. As Nike continues to reinvent the classic Air Max Plus, it quite literally feels like we're on the real eras tour with the sneaker.