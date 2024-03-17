Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike's Air Max Plus Sneaker Is a Hiking Bro Now

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

This Nike Air Max Plus sneaker obviously ain't your normal Nike TN. Instead, think of this particular Nike Air Max Plus shoe as one who recently signed up for the hiking bros club.

Its name is the Nike Air Max Plus Hiker boot, which looks exactly how it sounds: a Nike Air Max Plus sneaker turned into a hiking boot.

Fresh outdoor-worthy upgrades wrap up the Nike Air Max Plus sneaker, most notably an extended zip-up overlay for the upper. The waterproof feature boasts a pleasing rust gradients echoing the beautiful rising morning sun.

Underneath the all-weather-ready covering, the Nike Air Max Plus sneaker lives on. The new overlay zips open to reveal the iconic sneaker's traditional lace system. At the same time, the Air Max Plus' distinct sole informs the boot's base, which is tuned up with Nike Air and realized with a rusty crackled design.

The Nike Air Max Plus Hiker boot is topped with a bronze Swoosh, which looks like it's already lived a few lives in the great outdoors. Finally, each Nike Air Max Plus Hiker is readied with a mini pouch on the heel. The bags also have similarly worn-style bronze badges like the Swoosh.

Right now, there's no word on when Nike's Air Max Plus Hiker will drop. But here's some food for thought: usually where there are official Nike images, a release date isn't too far off.

Nike's Air Max Plus sneaker has undergone a few changes recently, from receiving unexpected "Scream Green" treatments to being turned into a football boot. And let's not forget how A-COLD-WALL* reimagined the icon as a plasterer's canvas (by the way, where are those shoes?)

The Nike Air Max TN continues to search for adventure in the most unexpected places. The latest just happens to lead the shoe to the trails.

