It's Sun's Out, Tongues Out for Nike's Air Max Sneaker

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

It's going to be a wildly adventurous year for the Nike Air Max Plus. After going total hiking bro, the Nike TN sneaker heads into hot girl summer with its tongue out.

Nike's newest Air Max Plus sneaker combines classic TN elements and details from Nike's old-school Tiempo football cleats, giving birth to the Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo sneaker.

The Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo shoe emerges with freshly painted black leather uppers and crisp white Swooshes for a classic monochrome vibe.

Also, on the upper, you'll notice that the Air Max Plus' usual waves aren't the same as the OGs. Instead, the iconic design is reduced to tonal stitching outlines, maintaining the TN spirit but Tiempo style.

One of the most noticeable features of the Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo is its tongue. I mean, it's all out there. The feature draws inspiration from the Nike Tiempo's older models, which featured folded-over tongues (it ditched them around the early 2000s).

Underneath the football-worthy tongue, the Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo also carries the TN's traditional leathery tongue stamped with the Nike Air badge.

Nike isn't the only one restoring that tongues-out feel. Wales Bonner's adidas Samba collab keeps the foldover tongue vibe alive, while ASICS is slipping in the tongue for its newer models.

The Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo may have some new (and cool) soccer-ready upgrades, but it still looks very Air Max Plus down to the model's famous chunky sole and branded badges.

March doesn't get enough appreciation. The month blesses us with the first tastes of the spring season, the start of longer days, and Nike Air Maxes (for Air Max Day, of course).

Although the new Air Max Plus Tiempo sneaker isn't dropping this March as part of the 2024 Air Max Day festivities, Nike's official images arrived promptly during Air Max Month. So, close enough!

Nike's football-runner hybrid is expected to go full tongues-out with a Summer 2024 release (cues Megan Thee Stallion's famous "ahh" adlib).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
