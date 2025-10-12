Nike's Beautifully Dotted Air Max Is Back Like It Never Left

Oh, to be alive and an Air Max fan in 2025. The year has brought several solid Air Max drops, and Nike ain't done just yet. Prepare to meet the Air Max Plus VII all over again.

Indeed, the Air Max Plus VII, also known as the TN7, is officially returning to the game, 20 years after its debut.

It's safe to expect some minor tweaks and updates with the relaunch of a classic. However, the Air Max Plus VII receives a genuine revival, almost as if 20 years hasn't gone by at all.

Expect the full traditional platter, including Tuned Air units underfoot and the cushy uppers topped with that unmistakable dotted pattern. Nike's even bringing back some of the model's OG colorways like the famed "Varsity Maize."

The debut lineup will also include color options such as "Triple Black," "Dust," and "White/Black," some of which are already starting to populate at select stores. Currently, a few pairs are scheduled to release on atmos Japan's website on October 17, retailing for￥23,100, approximately $151.

2025 has probably felt like Christmas all year for Air Max fans, between the plethora of "Big Bubble" Air Max 95 drops and the debut of the new advanced Air Max DN8. With the rebirth of Nike's spotted TN7, the year continues to be the gift that keeps on giving great Air Max sneakers.

