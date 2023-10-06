Sign up to never miss a drop
ATTN Dads: CdG's Latest Nike Is Normcore Epitomized

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
Attention dads: COMME des GARÇONS' Nike Air Pegasus 2005 sneaker is for you.

The tonal CdG x Nike Air Pegasus shoes are available only in tonal white and black colorways, and doesn't that all-white sneaker look just like the perfect match for your decades-old Wranglers and tucked-in shirt?

First seen during the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS Fall/Winter 2023 presentation, the Nike Air Pegasus 2005 collaboration is quite normal. The most interesting thing about it, really, is that CdG elected to revive an incredibly specific old running shoe.

Retailing for $200, the CdG x Nike Air Pegasus 2005 is available at COMME des GARÇONS and Dover Street Market stores.

That's a little too much dough for the average dad, presumably, and unsure whether sneakerheads will feel comparably compelled to cough up two bills for what's essentially an elderly runner distinguished solely by tiny CdGHP branding on the tongue.

Sure, the Air Pegasus' design is subtly revised here, with the Y2K sneaker's most tech-y details removed to grant CdG's shoe a more minimal presentation.

It's just that, by making this shoe less complex, CdG also made the Air Pegasus more plain.

That may fit founder Rei Kawakubo's brutally blunt vision of fashion shaped to her whim but it doesn't make for a terribly interesting shoe.

It's too bad, because COMME des GARÇONS and Nike once consistently concocted some of the wildest collaborative sneakers in the game. Textural Foamposites? Distressed Air Max 97s? Wild stuff, and it was all but universally well-received.

But recent seasons have inspired CdG and Nike to pare it all back big time, as the duo have devised sneakers demarcated only by tonal colorways, only rarely broken up by a single color.

CdG is uniquely well-positioned to create the wildest shoes in the biz, given the Japanese brand's financial independence and loyal following. Shame that even as its menswear continues setting the tone for avant creativity, its Nike shoes go back to basics.

