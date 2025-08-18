Botanical Ballet Flat or Nike's Tabi-Toed Trail Shoe?

It ain't even spring, yet Nike's weird ballet sneaker is in full bloom.

The latest Air Rift surfaces with deep red leather uppers and contrasting white floral embroidery, resulting in this admittedly beautiful version of the sneaker-slash-sandal-slash-Mary-Jane.

Nike's Air Rift shoe may be the "Weird Barbie" in the brand's collection. But in this current era of ballet sneakers and "barefoot" shoes, the Nike Air Rift is more normal than ever before.

Basically, the Air Rift's revivial couldn't have come at a more perfect time. And Nike has even expanded its options, creating everything from all-leather versions to extremely ballet-coded pairs with silky ribbons.

At the same time, other newer Air Rifts have told fans to buckle up for the ride. But this botanical pair leans more toward the model's more classic look with the traditional hook-and-look strap.

With the release of the pretty floral iterations, the Air Rift family is only growing.

Nike's Air Rift "Botanical" shoes are scheduled to release this month overseas. Fans can catch them on Nike Luxembourg's website on August 29. Copenhagen's Naked store will also be carrying the shoes very "soon."

Expect to pay around $130 for the pretty floral tabi shoes.

