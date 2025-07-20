In "Cool Blue," Nike's Impressively Rugged Trainer Goes Back to Its Roots

After a steady rollout of fresh schemes and collaborations, Nike is taking things back to the beginning with the Air Trainer Huarache, relaunching one of the model's original colorways.

Nike's retro cross-trainer is set to reappear in its classic "Cool Blue" colorway, a chilled blue color scheme which debuted in 1992.

The familiar combination of black, blue, and white hues once again strikes the rugged sneaker, along with all the details that make it a standout in the Nike collection. Indeed, fans can count on the Huarache's snug yet stretchy inner bootie and foot strap for extra support, all wrapped in the classic icy colorway, of course.

It was 2015 when the "Cool Blue" Huaraches were last released. Now, a decade later, they're back and clean as ever.

It's a continuation of the Air Trainer Huarache's killer return to the sneaker game. Since its relaunch, the sneaker has appeared in several solid versions like leather outdoor-coded "Baroque Brown" designs and creamy "Sail" renditions.

The Air Trainer Huarache "Cool Blue" sneaker is extra special because history is quite literally repeating itself.

The "Cool Blue" pairs have already launched at atmos Tokyo. But the Nike shoes are expected to get a wider release this fall on Nike's website.

If diehard Huarache fans are lucky, the brand may even bring back the OG "Berry" and "Oxidized Green" colorways soon, too. Hopefully.

