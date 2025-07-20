Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

In "Cool Blue," Nike's Impressively Rugged Trainer Goes Back to Its Roots

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After a steady rollout of fresh schemes and collaborations, Nike is taking things back to the beginning with the Air Trainer Huarache, relaunching one of the model's original colorways.

Nike's retro cross-trainer is set to reappear in its classic "Cool Blue" colorway, a chilled blue color scheme which debuted in 1992.

Shop Nike Air Trainer Huarache

The familiar combination of black, blue, and white hues once again strikes the rugged sneaker, along with all the details that make it a standout in the Nike collection. Indeed, fans can count on the Huarache's snug yet stretchy inner bootie and foot strap for extra support, all wrapped in the classic icy colorway, of course.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It was 2015 when the "Cool Blue" Huaraches were last released. Now, a decade later, they're back and clean as ever.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's a continuation of the Air Trainer Huarache's killer return to the sneaker game. Since its relaunch, the sneaker has appeared in several solid versions like leather outdoor-coded "Baroque Brown" designs and creamy "Sail" renditions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Air Trainer Huarache "Cool Blue" sneaker is extra special because history is quite literally repeating itself.

The "Cool Blue" pairs have already launched at atmos Tokyo. But the Nike shoes are expected to get a wider release this fall on Nike's website.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If diehard Huarache fans are lucky, the brand may even bring back the OG "Berry" and "Oxidized Green" colorways soon, too. Hopefully.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$108.50
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$77.00
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$185.00
Available in:
Sold out

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Careful, Nike Air's Sharp Skateboarding Shoes Have Claws
  • In Blue Camo, Nike's Clean Lace-Free Air Maxes Are Anything But Invisible
  • In "Wolf Grey," Nike's Outdoor-ish Trainer Unleashes the Ice-Cold Beast
  • Nike’s Rugged Training Sneaker Sets “Sail” for Its Cleanest Colorway Yet
  • In Stealth Mode, Nike's Outdoor-ish Cross-Trainer Looks Almost Too Good
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Crocs-ish Water Shoes Are a Breezy Summer Banger
  • In "Cool Blue," Nike's Impressively Rugged Trainer Goes Back to Its Roots
  • A Salute to the Cadet Hat's Sublime Revival
  • The Timberland Boot as a Waterproof, Suede-Soaked Masterpiece
  • sacai x Carhartt Workwear Simultaneously Huge & Small
  • Matty Matheson Bought His Toothbrush on eBay
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now