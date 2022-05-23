Travis Scott Dominates Nike's Release Calendar This Week

Brand: Travis Scott x Nike

Model: Air Trainer 1 and Air Max 1

Release Date: May 27

Price: $160 and $150

Buy: Online at Nike SNKRS

Editor's Notes: Following months of uncertainty concerning Travis Scott's relationship with Nike due to the fallout of the Astroworld disaster, rumblings that delayed sneaker releases would finally be making it to market were unsurprisingly met with huge excitement and demand.

While there were, of course, many who jumped ship and made the decision not to buy into the ongoing collaboration anymore, Scott's fanbase at large, and sneaker enthusiasts across the board, scramble for their next opportunity to grab a piece of the pie.

This arrived byways of the Air Trainer 1, which joined an extremely desirable lineup including the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Max 1, Air Force 1 Low, Dunk Low, and Air Jordan 4.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Despite being arguably the most obscure silhouette within the lineup having debuted as a tennis shoe in 1986, once subscriptions opened for the chance to purchase a pair of either the "Light Chocolate" or "Grey Haze" colorways, it was reported that well over 1 million people jumped at the chance.

Just as quickly as the silhouette arrived last week, it was gone, and once again, people were left licking their wounds from taking Ls on a hyped release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Well, this time around, a second opportunity to try your hand at securing the updated take on the Air Trainer 1 is on offer. Touching down on SNKRS alongside the long-awaited Air Max 1 in "Baroque Brown" and "Saturn Gold."

Given the reception the Air Trainer 1's release received, it's highly unlikely that either of the four styles dropping via SNKRS will be an easy cop, so prepare yourself for failure.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.