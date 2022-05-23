Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Travis Scott Dominates Nike's Release Calendar This Week

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 6

Brand: Travis Scott x Nike

Model: Air Trainer 1 and Air Max 1

Release Date: May 27

Price: $160 and $150

Buy: Online at Nike SNKRS

Editor's Notes: Following months of uncertainty concerning Travis Scott's relationship with Nike due to the fallout of the Astroworld disaster, rumblings that delayed sneaker releases would finally be making it to market were unsurprisingly met with huge excitement and demand.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While there were, of course, many who jumped ship and made the decision not to buy into the ongoing collaboration anymore, Scott's fanbase at large, and sneaker enthusiasts across the board, scramble for their next opportunity to grab a piece of the pie.

This arrived byways of the Air Trainer 1, which joined an extremely desirable lineup including the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Max 1, Air Force 1 Low, Dunk Low, and Air Jordan 4.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Despite being arguably the most obscure silhouette within the lineup having debuted as a tennis shoe in 1986, once subscriptions opened for the chance to purchase a pair of either the "Light Chocolate" or "Grey Haze" colorways, it was reported that well over 1 million people jumped at the chance.

Just as quickly as the silhouette arrived last week, it was gone, and once again, people were left licking their wounds from taking Ls on a hyped release.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Well, this time around, a second opportunity to try your hand at securing the updated take on the Air Trainer 1 is on offer. Touching down on SNKRS alongside the long-awaited Air Max 1 in "Baroque Brown" and "Saturn Gold."

Given the reception the Air Trainer 1's release received, it's highly unlikely that either of the four styles dropping via SNKRS will be an easy cop, so prepare yourself for failure.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Smoke Grey Birch
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Converse x GOLF WANGChuck 70 Ox Python Vintage White Blue Topaz
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAMafate Speed 2 Eggnog / Oxford Tan
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Don't You Want to Stick LEGOs to Your Nike Shoes?
  • A Classic Nike Air Max, as You’ve Never Seen It Before
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now