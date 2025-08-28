Bode's Luxe Nike Sneakers Had Luxe Leather Babies

Remember those irresistible Astrograbbers Nike did in collaboration with Bode? Well, what was thought to be just a one-off has luckily turned out to be a mere precursor to a whole fleet of vintage-y leather sneakers.

In rich dark tones of red, pine, and black, the Nike Astrograbber Muslin pack is a nod to the original 1970s football shoe, reintroduced back into the activewear brand's mainline catalog for the first time since going dormant for nearly half a century.

That is, until Emily Adams Bode Aujla stepped in.

Early last year, the American designer debuted the resurrected heritage sneaker as part of her link-up with Nike. So pretty and so popular this was, evidently, that the latter opted to bring Astrograbbers back altogether, in an array of both modernized and nostalgic versions.

Initially, this came by way of pale yellow, baby blue, and green suede Astrograbber releases. However, Nike is now following Bode’s lead with the patent leather “Muslin” range.

This tri-colored offering sees Nike trading new-looking polish for a more aged appeal, with weathered-white soles and laces to contrast each of the three's deep shade.

The buttery leather Astrograbbers are expected to drop this fall on Nike's website for around $130.

