Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Funkiest Hiking Boot Gets a Thirst-Quenching Revival

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

For the first time in a long time, Nike's Baltoro hiking boot is getting a thirst-quenching revival.

The Baltoro debuted in the 1990s as an ACG boot featuring a rugged build and colorful designs that reflected the bold spirit of the '90s.

Shop Nike

It'd get a quiet relaunch in the early 2000s. But 2025 marks Baltoro's first proper return to the shoe game.

While it seems to have dropped the ACG part, the Baltoro boot still looks to maintain its outdoor-ready features. And it's even bringing back some of its most classic outfits.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Particularly, Nike's Baltoro is expected to return in the OG "Bright Spruce/Fruit Punch" color option, a funky multicolored scheme which screams "'90s baby."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

California streetwear label Stüssy already took the model for a premium spin this fall season. Next comes Nike's general-release rollout, which includes nice colorways like "Baroque Brown" and "Black/Metallic Gold." Expect these to drop sometime during the holiday season on Nike's website.

Nike continues to keep up with the outdoor craze by dressing up non-ACG sneakers in the line's most famous color schemes and even reviving classics like the Air Phassad and Izy mule.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's now the Baltoro's time to shine again.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Sharp Shimmering Nike Air Max… Football Boot?
  • Nike's Most Normal Sneaker Gets Its Funkiest Outfit Yet
  • A Rare GORE-TEX Makeover For a Stalwart Nike Classic
  • Nike SB Isn’t the Villain. It’s One of Skateboarding’s Unsung Heroes.
  • Don't You Want to Stick LEGOs to Your Nike Shoes?
What To Read Next
  • The ‘47 CLEAN UP is the “Father of All Dad Hats”
  • adidas' Flawlessly Glossed-Up Samba Is Slicker Than Your Average
  • Nature Not as Scenery But as Artistic Collaborator (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Trail-Ready Nike Dad Shoe So Good, Even Kendrick Lamar Approves
  • When a Quiet Luxury Brand Comes for Nike's Waffle Runners
  • Carhartt WIP's Next Big Collaborator? Nicholas Daley's Mom (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now