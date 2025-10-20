Nike's Funkiest Hiking Boot Gets a Thirst-Quenching Revival

For the first time in a long time, Nike's Baltoro hiking boot is getting a thirst-quenching revival.

The Baltoro debuted in the 1990s as an ACG boot featuring a rugged build and colorful designs that reflected the bold spirit of the '90s.

It'd get a quiet relaunch in the early 2000s. But 2025 marks Baltoro's first proper return to the shoe game.

While it seems to have dropped the ACG part, the Baltoro boot still looks to maintain its outdoor-ready features. And it's even bringing back some of its most classic outfits.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Particularly, Nike's Baltoro is expected to return in the OG "Bright Spruce/Fruit Punch" color option, a funky multicolored scheme which screams "'90s baby."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

California streetwear label Stüssy already took the model for a premium spin this fall season. Next comes Nike's general-release rollout, which includes nice colorways like "Baroque Brown" and "Black/Metallic Gold." Expect these to drop sometime during the holiday season on Nike's website.

Nike continues to keep up with the outdoor craze by dressing up non-ACG sneakers in the line's most famous color schemes and even reviving classics like the Air Phassad and Izy mule.

It's now the Baltoro's time to shine again.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty