No Notes: This Summer-Ready Nike Air Force 1 Is Texturally Perfect

What's better than one crisp canvas Nike Air Force 1? Try a whole collection of four beautifully textured AF1 sneakers. Thank you, Swoosh gods.

Fresh off a long-overdue woven makeover of the iconic Air Force 1 "Linen," Nike introduces a pack of Air Force 1 sneakers with deliciously crisp canvas uppers. That's right. The uppers are completely decked out in the sturdy albeit stylish material, giving the timeless model this neat textural appearance.

Moreover, Nike's newest Air Force 1 comes with embroidered Swooshes and extra cushy-looking interiors, bringing in more drool-worthy details for the material obsessives out there. Meanwhile, classic details like the chunked-up Air soles and Nike branding remain in place for the pure Swoosh diehards.

Nike's canvas Air Force 1 sneakers come in four colorways, including white, green, rust-ish orange, and grey. The new Forces are expected to release during the summer, which is perfect, really.

One of the great things about canvas is its breathability, making it suitable for those hot summer days. The lightweight material also looks good, often bringing this sort of rugged charm to pieces.

In the case of Nike's sneakers, canvas turns the brand's footwear into textured works of art. Nike's Air Jordan 4, "Linen" Forces, and even this new collection are proof.

Nike also has a premium canvas Jordan 1 Low coming out just in time for the warm weather. The canvas sneaker lovers are eating this season, as the kids might say.