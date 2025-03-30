Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Clog Hybrid May Be Wild. But Its Colorways Go Hard

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

In the early 2000s, the Nike Clogposite didn't get much love when it came out. Its unusual design, a recvoery clog mashing together Nike's great Foamposite and Flightposite sneakers, turned people off back then. But today? The Clogposite is more widely accepted, as slip-ons, even the weird hybrids, are now part of daily rotations next to the most classic sneakers.

It also helps Nike keep its sneaker-clog looking quite good in excellent colorways.

The Nike Clogposite recently slipped into a new "Dusty Cactus" outfit, resulting in this iridescent blue metallic finish for its molded foam upper. Really, the new version is far from "dusty." It's actually quite dreamy.

The shoe's signature stretchy panel on the upper appears in black, stamped with Nike's unmistakable Swoosh logo. At the same time, the shoe's other breathable moments get a clean chrome-like finish, bringing more luster to the shiny look.

The Clogposite officially returned to the market in 2024 in both throwback colors and all-new delicious schemes. Earlier this year, Nike launched its slip-on clog in two tonal flavors, including a "Mocha"-flavored brown scheme called "Ironstone." The shoe also dropped in the iconic "Green Goblin" colorway, nodding to the Flightposite's legacy in the Spider-Man movie franchise.

The Nike Clogposite looks to only go up for here (well, it's not flying away on the Goblin's hoverboard, that is). What I mean is the shoe gets better and better with each new drop, and the "Dusty Cactus" colorway keeps up its streak.

The new blue Clogposite is expected to launch sometime this year.

