Nike's Lowkey "Black Cat" Dunks Are Highkey Fresh

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Another "Black Cat" Nike sneaker creeps in.

This time, the brand's Dunk Low sneaker is the latest to get the classic blacked-out treatment, appearing with dark plush suede uppers.

It's not the only tonal black sneaker, let alone Dunk, stepping into the shoe game this year, either. Nike also revealed another "Triple Black" Dunk in leather, for the sneakerheads in the mood for something more buttery versus velvety.

Nike has released a good amount of "Black Cat" sneakers over the years, from iconic Jordan models to the surprisingly fresh Air Force 1s. And the legacy of the famously stealthy colorway only continues with the newest Dunks.

The "Black Cat" sneakers are actually part of a bigger Dunk collection, which also includes Timberland-coded "Wheat" versions and "Wolf Grey" pairs.

Expect all of the smooth sneakers to drop during the fall on Nike's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
