Nike's Lowkey "Black Cat" Dunks Are Highkey Fresh

Another "Black Cat" Nike sneaker creeps in.

This time, the brand's Dunk Low sneaker is the latest to get the classic blacked-out treatment, appearing with dark plush suede uppers.

It's not the only tonal black sneaker, let alone Dunk, stepping into the shoe game this year, either. Nike also revealed another "Triple Black" Dunk in leather, for the sneakerheads in the mood for something more buttery versus velvety.

Nike has released a good amount of "Black Cat" sneakers over the years, from iconic Jordan models to the surprisingly fresh Air Force 1s. And the legacy of the famously stealthy colorway only continues with the newest Dunks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The "Black Cat" sneakers are actually part of a bigger Dunk collection, which also includes Timberland-coded "Wheat" versions and "Wolf Grey" pairs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Expect all of the smooth sneakers to drop during the fall on Nike's website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty