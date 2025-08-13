Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Newest Dunks Are Built One LEGO Brick at a Time

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
LEGO/Nike
As part of Nike and LEGO’s multi-year partnership, which has already given us brick-built Air Maxes and illustrated Dunks, the duo is back with two buildable sneaker sets you can flex without ever lacing up.

This is Nike’s second collab with LEGO to actually include the bricks, a perfect swish for diehard LEGO heads and anyone with a Dunk-heavy rotation.

The buildable lineup now expands with two new sets, the LEGO Nike Dunk Trick Shot and the LEGO Nike Slam Dunk.

The Trick Shot imagines your favorite pair pulling off impossible shots, complete with a red Dunk centerpiece and a minifigure (two expressions included) for dynamic dunk scenes.

The Slam Dunk freezes a player mid-flight, with customizable uniform and hair and, of course, Nike sneakers on foot.

If your vertical never cleared the rim, here’s your shot.

Together, they elevate both your favorite LEGO builds and one of sneaker culture’s most beloved silhouettes into even higher collector status.

The LEGO Nike Dunk Trick Shot (expected to cost around $40) and Slam Dunk (which’ll set you back around $73) drop September 1, 2025, on Nike’s site and at LEGO stores.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
