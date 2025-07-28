Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
It's "Laundry Day" for Nike's Absurdly Crisp All-Purpose Sneaker

Written by Aerin Daniel
nike
1 / 2

Nike's Field General sneaker is one of the cleanest shoes in the Swoosh's modern footwear arsenal. And in "Laundry Day," the Field General shoe is literally even cleaner.

Yes, the Field General shoe, already a contender for all-time most versatile Nike silhouette, is made even crisper in "Laundry Day."

The well-titled colorway reimagines the low-top skate-ish sneaker in a clean white and gum-soled colorway that grants the Field General an even more streamlined appeal: no contrasting materials or accents, just a slick white upper over a classic gum sole.

Of course, the Field General looks great in even its wildest makes, even dalmatian print (!), but sometimes simple is best.

And nothing is simpler than "Laundry Day."

(could there possibly be a better name for a nearly all-white shoe? Don't think so)

Available on Nike's website for $105, the "Laundry Day" Field General is a masterpiece of minimal sneaker design, free of frills and fancy accents that might otherwise affect its all-purpose appeal.

Need a stupendously sleek shoe? Look no further.

Aerin Daniel
News Contributor
