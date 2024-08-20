Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Prettiest Foamposite Is for The Real Fans

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Ahead of releasing an exclusive pair of Foamposites for the DMV, Nike knew there was one person who could get the DMV excited like nobody else: Wale.

The American rapper is not only a hometown legend but also one of the DMV’s biggest sneakerheads. So, it’s only right that the rapper is the face of a new campaign to announce the Nike DMV Air Foamposite One.

A reference to the cherry trees that decorate Washington D.C. with a flurry of pink-hued leaves in the spring, the Foamposite's signature wavy mold comes in light pink contrasting its black base on this city-exclusive sneaker. 

The beauty of the flowers that bloom in the DMV translates into a very pretty-in-pink colorway for Nike’s late-’90s basketball sneaker

For now, to get your hands on a pair of these exclusive shoes you’ll need to either be in the DMV or have a killer collection of Foamposites.

The sneakers will be released on August 23 exclusively at select Nike Sportswear retailers in the DMV area. There has been no word on whether a wider online release will follow the DMV-exclusive drop, however, Wale looks to be giving away pairs of the Nike DMV Air Foamposite One through a giveaway. 

The rapper launched a website with his music label UMG where fans are encouraged to send in a photo wearing their favorite pair of Foamposites. On the top of the website, it reads: “You never know what can happen.”

If you’re a serious Foamposite fan, Wale wants to reward you. Calling all owners of Nike's wild Foamposite Clogs or grails like the Foamposite Lite Kryptonate: you better start sending pictures of your shoes to Wale.

