Our Love Affair With Moss Begins With Nike ISPA's Mindbody

Nike ISPA – the home of the tinkerers, thinkers, and experimentalists. Where the mad scientists roam, pushing the Swoosh to the next level. Whenever you think you've seen the most unconventional sneaker aesthetics yet, the team at ISPA is ready to bend the mind.

Amongst Ye-approved samurai-like silhouettes, fossil-esque slip-ons, and the multi-dimensional ISPA Link sneaker are a selection of even weirder and wilder looks – so much so that ISPA has conquered the art of making art of the ugly.

With the launch of the Mindbody, Nike ISPA kicked its arsenal of improvised, scavenged, protective, and adaptable silhouettes into a post-apocalyptic future.

Residing in a sweet spot somewhere between the VaporMax and a few handfuls of moss lives the latest iteration of Mindbody – the most statement-making, attention-demanding iteration so far.

Taking everything that made the first iteration of the silhouette such a head-turner and amping it up to the maximum, the "Barely Volt" Mindbody threads heavy pops of green across the upper.

Ensuring every inch of detail of the sneaker is given the attention it so deserves, the pale neon hue is contrasted with strikes of black, while tooling takes on a deeper saturation of the titular color.

For those seeking out something with a heavy hand of character in their sneaker rotation, you can find the Nike ISPA Mindbody "Barely Volt" online at Footpatrol, Slam Jam, Sneakersnstuff, and a host more international sneaker retailers.