From Clints to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is about as balanced as we’ve seen so far, featuring collaborations, classic sportswear brands, and good old outdoor sneakers.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Clints OASIS

Release Date: Out Now

Editor's Notes: A new crop of brands is breaking into the sneaker industry and Clints is one name to look out for.

The brand's latest model, the Oasis, draws inspiration from organic architecture and features elephant print overlays, suede paneling, and bubbles along the upper that resemble oasis puddles in the desert.

ASICS UB6-S GT-2160

Release Date: April 26

Editor's Notes: With just one look at ASICS’ new CURATORIAL Collection, it’s easy to tell (with a trained eye) that the DNA of the Kiko Kostadinov Studio is present.

The entire collection is rendered in juxtaposing hues and textures, with the updated GT-2160 detailed with carbon-colored mesh overlays and arctic blue paneling.

Nike ISPA Link Axis

Nike ISPA Link Axis $300 Buy at Nike

Release Date: April 25

Editor's Notes: The evolution of Nike’s ISPA collection over the past 6 years has been a joy to witness as the brand is deadset on advancing footwear design. This updated take on its ISPA Link Axis features a polarizing Flyknit upper and interlocking components that use zero glue.

New Balance 1000

Release Date: April 24

Editor's Notes: Arriving fresh off the heels of New Balance's collaboration with Joe Freshgoods, this general release is one of the best from the brand in the past few months.

Nike Air Jordan 11 Low "Legend Pink"

Nike Air Jordan 11 TBA Buy at sneakersnstuff

Release Date: April 24

Editor's Notes: Bearing a vague resemblance to the snakeskin 11 low and hot pink samples that were released in the early 2000s, the new “Legend Pink” 11s are the latest colorway added to the Air Jordan family.

The updated model is adorned with its signature patent leather overlays and arrives with a new icy pink sole.

BOTTER X Reebok Energia Bo Kèts

Release Date: Out Now

Editor's Notes: Building off the duo’s drop last summer, BOTTER and Reebok are back with new iterations of the Energia Bo Kèt silhouette.

The retro football boot takes inspiration from Reebok’s archives and arrives in two new colorways with a foldover tongue, co-branded logos, and a thin strap around the sneaker to style to your liking.

More editor-approved sneakers

adidas x Dime ADI2000 $120 Buy at adidas

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.