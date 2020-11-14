Secure the Nike Jordan 1 Retro High CO.JP "Midnight Navy" Here
Originally dropping in 2001 as a Japan-exclusive, the Air Jordan 1 "Midnight Navy" re-release comes as music to the ears of sneakerheads across the planet. For almost 20 years, this pared-back colorway has been an elusive presence in the sneaker world thanks to its extremely limited, location-specific 3,000-pair drop 20 years ago. But, as part of Nike’s CO.JP initiative which looks back through the ages to rerelease Japan-exclusive pairs, the Jordan 1 Retro High CO.JP "Midnight Navy" is back on shelves (but not for long) and your best shot at grabbing one might be below.
Of course, being a Japan-exclusive always raises hype, but when the look is as classic as the "Midnight Navy", the desire for a pair grows tenfold. As far as the re-release, this pair mimics the original drop almost exactly with a Midnight Navy main hue in premium suede which wraps the shoe. White leather forms an immaculate backdrop while Metallic Silver hits to the swoosh and wings at the ankle offer a brief but vital bit of flash.
The Nike Air Jordan 1 "Midnight Navy" is a classic through and through. From the silhouette itself, which is having a year for the ages thanks to its minimalism, versatility, and cocveted collabs, to the three-tone color palette which makes a lasting impact. StockX market data offers up a look at the numbers with a high-point of $690 and an average sale price of $267. So, whether you missed out on the original drop in 2001 or can just appreciate the history and aesthetic of this style, be sure to get a certified-authentic pair from StockX now.
Shop the Jordan 1 Retro CO.JP "Midnight Navy" at StockX.
Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.