Secure the Nike Jordan 1 Retro High CO.JP "Midnight Navy" Here

Originally dropping in 2001 as a Japan-exclusive, the Air Jordan 1 "Midnight Navy" re-release comes as music to the ears of sneakerheads across the planet. For almost 20 years, this pared-back colorway has been an elusive presence in the sneaker world thanks to its extremely limited, location-specific 3,000-pair drop 20 years ago. But, as part of Nike’s CO.JP initiative which looks back through the ages to rerelease Japan-exclusive pairs, the Jordan 1 Retro High CO.JP "Midnight Navy" is back on shelves (but not for long) and your best shot at grabbing one might be below.

Of course, being a Japan-exclusive always raises hype, but when the look is as classic as the "Midnight Navy", the desire for a pair grows tenfold. As far as the re-release, this pair mimics the original drop almost exactly with a Midnight Navy main hue in premium suede which wraps the shoe. White leather forms an immaculate backdrop while Metallic Silver hits to the swoosh and wings at the ankle offer a brief but vital bit of flash.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 "Midnight Navy" is a classic through and through. From the silhouette itself, which is having a year for the ages thanks to its minimalism, versatility, and cocveted collabs, to the three-tone color palette which makes a lasting impact. StockX market data offers up a look at the numbers with a high-point of $690 and an average sale price of $267. So, whether you missed out on the original drop in 2001 or can just appreciate the history and aesthetic of this style, be sure to get a certified-authentic pair from StockX now.

Shop the Jordan 1 Retro CO.JP "Midnight Navy" at StockX.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High COJP 2020 $230 Buy at StockX

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.