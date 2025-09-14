The Most Handsome Normcore Sneaker in Nike's Armory

Like a Jet2Holiday, nothing quite beats a nice leather Nike Killshot.

The Killshot 2 is a great everyday sneaker as is. However, a sleek leather construction elevates the daily sneaker to a new level of stylish.

Take, for example, the "Armory Navy" pair. The Killshot 2's upper is wrapped in rich navy blue leather, complemented by a very complementary pale pink Swoosh.

Sure, it's a pretty straightforward design, but it looks perfect on the sporty Killshot 2 sneaker.

It's no surprise to see that the "Armory Navy" version, released by Nike Saudi Arabia, sold out for SAR 550.00 (approximately $147). Maybe we'll catch these admirable navy sneakers again sometime during the season.

In the meantime, it's always nice to think back to other nice Killshots from the Swoosh Gods, like dressy burgundy pairs to long-tongue Tiempo-inspired drops.

Funky floral pairs, too.

