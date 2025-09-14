Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Most Handsome Normcore Sneaker in Nike's Armory

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Like a Jet2Holiday, nothing quite beats a nice leather Nike Killshot.

The Killshot 2 is a great everyday sneaker as is. However, a sleek leather construction elevates the daily sneaker to a new level of stylish.

Shop Nike

Take, for example, the "Armory Navy" pair. The Killshot 2's upper is wrapped in rich navy blue leather, complemented by a very complementary pale pink Swoosh.

Sure, it's a pretty straightforward design, but it looks perfect on the sporty Killshot 2 sneaker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's no surprise to see that the "Armory Navy" version, released by Nike Saudi Arabia, sold out for SAR 550.00 (approximately $147). Maybe we'll catch these admirable navy sneakers again sometime during the season.

In the meantime, it's always nice to think back to other nice Killshots from the Swoosh Gods, like dressy burgundy pairs to long-tongue Tiempo-inspired drops.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Funky floral pairs, too.

SHOP MORE NIKE

Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Most Normal Sneaker Gets Its Funkiest Outfit Yet
  • Nike's Most Normcore Sneaker Gets a Beautiful Khaki-Toned Makeover
  • The Cool (Grey) Return of the Nike "Samba"
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • This Suede Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Is Almost Too Handsome for Words
What To Read Next
  • The Most Handsome Normcore Sneaker in Nike's Armory
  • What If Nike Socks Were Art?
  • “It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done In My Life”: Inside Collina Strada SS26
  • Edward Enninful: Longtime Fashion Expert, First-Time Fashion Designer (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Rugged adidas Superstar as Tough as a Timberland Boot
  • New Balance’s Trail Shoe Is the Anti-Dad Sneaker
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now