When Did Nike's “Samba” Sneaker Get So Dressy?

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Nike’s most normal sneaker, the Killshot, is getting a premium upgrade that veers into formal shoe territory. 

In deep burgundy high-end leather with caramel laces and contrast stitching, the Nike Killshot 2 keeps the Killshot’s signature low profile and gum sole intact but gives it a little refinement.  

The leather is smooth and structured, the panels are neatly double-stitched, and a matte gum sole unit grounds the whole thing. 

Then, on top, it adds a removable foldover tongue borrowed from Nike’s football footwear. It’s a final touch that has earned the Killshot comparisons with the adidas Samba, a sneaker known for its similarly extended tongue and sleek proportions.

The Nike Killshot is a ’70s court shoe that’s gained newfound appeal in an era of flat footwear. A J.Crew partnership that kept selling out for years cemented its legacy, and lately, Nike’s been quietly dialing up the classic sneaker through rich materials and smart twists. 

Recent months have seen the shoe take on everything from an elderly floral print to a shiny silver coat. The Killshot 2 has even become the unofficial sneaker of the hot celebrity boyfriend.  

One sharp tongue later and the Killshot, releasing later this year for around the $120 mark on Nike's website, suddenly goes from retro court shoe to elevated football sneaker.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
