Nike Is About to Drop the Sneaker of the Year

When Nike released its Lunar Roam sneaker in an “Alabaster” colorway late last year, I was convinced that we were witnessing the release of the best looking sneakers ever.

I wasn’t sure why exactly I liked Nike’s Lunar Roam so much, but such was my admiration for the beautifully retro sneaker, I bought two pairs during its release weekend.

Now, less than three months on and having worn my Nike Lunar Roams a grand total of zero times, I’m once again compelled to purchase now definitely the best looking pair of sneakers I’ve seen this year: the Nike Lunar Roam. Again.

This time, though, Nike’s sleek 2008 sneaker arrives in a “Pink Sherbet” colorway that looks just as cute as it sounds, as pops of pink and orange dress the sneaker in its entirety.

1 / 3 Nike

Like before, the Lunar Roam boasts Nike sole technology from the early 2000s that’s sat beneath a meshy multi-colored upper.

Of course, the Nike Swoosh adorns the side of each shoe alongside cage-like wraparounds, which meet at the sneaker’s heel.

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: Nike’s Lunar Roam sneaker is the brand’s best-looking sneaker ever, which is saying something for a brand like Nike that has a plethora of sensational shoes in its back pocket.

But just when I thought that the Nike Lunar Roam had peaked in “Alabaster” last year, the Swoosh outdoes itself again. But hear me this time: these will not be topped. Well, probably not anyway.