Nike Is About to Drop the Sneaker of the Year

Words By Tayler Willson

When Nike released its Lunar Roam sneaker in an “Alabaster” colorway late last year, I was convinced that we were witnessing the release of the best looking sneakers ever.

I wasn’t sure why exactly I liked Nike’s Lunar Roam so much, but such was my admiration for the beautifully retro sneaker, I bought two pairs during its release weekend.

Now, less than three months on and having worn my Nike Lunar Roams a grand total of zero times, I’m once again compelled to purchase now definitely the best looking pair of sneakers I’ve seen this year: the Nike Lunar Roam. Again.

This time, though, Nike’s sleek 2008 sneaker arrives in a “Pink Sherbet” colorway that looks just as cute as it sounds, as pops of pink and orange dress the sneaker in its entirety.

Like before, the Lunar Roam boasts Nike sole technology from the early 2000s that’s sat beneath a meshy multi-colored upper.

Of course, the Nike Swoosh adorns the side of each shoe alongside cage-like wraparounds, which meet at the sneaker’s heel.

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: Nike’s Lunar Roam sneaker is the brand’s best-looking sneaker ever, which is saying something for a brand like Nike that has a plethora of sensational shoes in its back pocket.

But just when I thought that the Nike Lunar Roam had peaked in “Alabaster” last year, the Swoosh outdoes itself again. But hear me this time: these will not be topped. Well, probably not anyway.

