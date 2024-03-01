Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jay-Z's Wearing Nikes (Again)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Another day, another Jay-Z x Nike flex. Let me be clear: Jay-Z isn't collaborating with the Swoosh (he's a longtime PUMA guy). But he has been wearing Nike sneakers a lot more lately, especially those hailing from Virgil Abloh's Off-White™ collaboration.

In the latest "Jay-Z wearing Nike" news, the musician-slash-mogul appeared courtside at the Lakers and Clippers game in an almost stealthy outfit — I say "almost" because of his bold Off-White™ x Nike sneakers of choice for the event.

All smiles in all-black (his signature big hat included), Jay-Z also laced up in a pair of Off-White™'s Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" sneakers.

It's hard to miss one of the world's wealthiest and most well-known faces, even when he is practicing stealth wealth in black sweats and huge luxury beanies. Similar to Jay-Z, Off-White™'s Chicago 1s are easily one of the most recognizable sneakers in the game, presenting the famed "Chicago" Jordan 1 with Off-White™'s traditional industrial-like details and unmistakable quoted branding.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Off-White™'s "Chicago" 1s remain one of the most sought-after sneakers in Off-White's entire Nike collection, releasing in limited quantities in 2017 for $190. Today, the pairs go for around $5K or higher on the resale market, depending on the size.

Since joining the PUMA family in 2018, Jay-Z has seriously repped the brand, only makiing public appearances with PUMA shoes on foot.

Lately, however, the PUMA king — that's Jay-Z — has been mixing up his rotation again, surprising us with some Nike moments here and some adidas YEEZY sneakers there, alongside his standard all-black style.

At the 2024 Super Bowl, Jay-Z stepped out in his S. Carter x Reebok sneaker collaboration, placing his crisp white Reeboks back at the top of fans' minds. The sighting of the 2003 team-up instantly sparked whispers of the Reebok shoes' return. Folks are praying on it.

View external content

Jay-Z may not have continued his Off-White™ x Nike streak at the Super Bowl. But Blue Ivy definitely maintained the vibes by wearing pretty blue Nike Dunks and an Off-White™ varsity jacket.

It's not exactly an Off-White™ x Nike moment, but it is an Off-White™ and Nike moment. I mean, the Carters' manager — as the internet calls Blue — knows best.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Magazine, Spring 2024, An
Highsnobiety
$20
Image on Highsnobiety
Mini Messenger Bag
Acne Studios
$280
Image on Highsnobiety
Out Of Nowhere Mug
Carne Bollente
$40
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • best sneaker releases dec week 3 main
    From Cactus Jack to Off-White™, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • off-white nike terra forma 2023
    Off-White™ & Nike's Newest Drop Is Its Best In Years
    • Sneakers
  • off-white air force 1 mid varsity maize
    Off-White™'s AF1 Mid Is Both A-Maize-ing & Grim
    • Sneakers
  • mike mcdaniel off-white nike sneakers
    In Off-White™ x Nike AF1s, Mike McDaniel Preserves His Cool Coach Status
    • Sneakers
  • jay-z yeezys outfit
    Is Jay-Z Wearing YEEZYs?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • highsnobiety squarespace not in london
    Highsnobiety and Squarespace Talk the Business of Creativity for Not In London
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
  • stussy jewelry line
    8-Ball Earrings? Sounds Right for Stüssy's First Jewelry Line
    • Style
  • jay-z nike sneakers outfit
    Jay-Z's Wearing Nikes (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • Kseniaschnaider adidas sambae collab
    This Ukranian Label's Patchwork Sambas Are Next Level
    • Sneakers
  • Arcteryx's logo on a store in Shanghai
    Inside the Arc'teryx Museum, Where GORE-TEX Jackets Are Art
    • Style
  • new balance 2002R 2024 sneakers
    New Balance's Two-Toned Sneakers Are Too Good
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024