Jay-Z's Wearing Nikes (Again)

Another day, another Jay-Z x Nike flex. Let me be clear: Jay-Z isn't collaborating with the Swoosh (he's a longtime PUMA guy). But he has been wearing Nike sneakers a lot more lately, especially those hailing from Virgil Abloh's Off-White™ collaboration.

In the latest "Jay-Z wearing Nike" news, the musician-slash-mogul appeared courtside at the Lakers and Clippers game in an almost stealthy outfit — I say "almost" because of his bold Off-White™ x Nike sneakers of choice for the event.

All smiles in all-black (his signature big hat included), Jay-Z also laced up in a pair of Off-White™'s Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" sneakers.

Getty Images / Allen Berezovsky

It's hard to miss one of the world's wealthiest and most well-known faces, even when he is practicing stealth wealth in black sweats and huge luxury beanies. Similar to Jay-Z, Off-White™'s Chicago 1s are easily one of the most recognizable sneakers in the game, presenting the famed "Chicago" Jordan 1 with Off-White™'s traditional industrial-like details and unmistakable quoted branding.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Off-White™'s "Chicago" 1s remain one of the most sought-after sneakers in Off-White's entire Nike collection, releasing in limited quantities in 2017 for $190. Today, the pairs go for around $5K or higher on the resale market, depending on the size.

Since joining the PUMA family in 2018, Jay-Z has seriously repped the brand, only makiing public appearances with PUMA shoes on foot.

Lately, however, the PUMA king — that's Jay-Z — has been mixing up his rotation again, surprising us with some Nike moments here and some adidas YEEZY sneakers there, alongside his standard all-black style.

At the 2024 Super Bowl, Jay-Z stepped out in his S. Carter x Reebok sneaker collaboration, placing his crisp white Reeboks back at the top of fans' minds. The sighting of the 2003 team-up instantly sparked whispers of the Reebok shoes' return. Folks are praying on it.

Jay-Z may not have continued his Off-White™ x Nike streak at the Super Bowl. But Blue Ivy definitely maintained the vibes by wearing pretty blue Nike Dunks and an Off-White™ varsity jacket.

It's not exactly an Off-White™ x Nike moment, but it is an Off-White™ and Nike moment. I mean, the Carters' manager — as the internet calls Blue — knows best.