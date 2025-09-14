Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Crisp Leather Boot Is Tough in Every Sense of the Word

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike may be known for some of the most iconic sneakers in the game. But the sportswear brand's also a maker of good boots like the Manoa.

The Manoa is like Nike's own version of Timberlands. Its aura is purely rugged, complete with cushy padding, practical pull tabs, and some serious tread on the bottoms. And it all comes wrapped in slick weather-blocking leather, giving the edgy stomper a bit of fashionable flair.

In all-black leather, the Nike Manoa boot is remarkably clean. It's also still well-prepared for the whatever the day brings, including rough and cold conditions.

Really, Nike has a solid arsenal of outdoor boots, including Air Max styles and even waterproof Air Force 1 duck boots. The Nike Terrascout boot gets an honorable mention for being arguably the most swaggy pair as of late.

Nike's Manoa boot has been around for quite some time, having been continuously reintroduced into its product mix. It's trusted by workers like security guards and lawn care professionals as well as hikers, but the Manoa's stylish yet heavy-duty design passes the vibe check for even casual settings.

As we speak, the "Triple Black" pairs are now available on Nike's website for $115. The brand also offers a "Haystack" colorway, which oozes "Nike Timbs" energy.

  Nike's Crisp Leather Boot Is Tough in Every Sense of the Word
