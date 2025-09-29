Nike’s Fiercely Futuristic Mules Looks Like Cybertrucks for the Feet

Nike's Mind 001 mules aren’t your typical swoosh-ified slip-ons. And that’s putting it lightly.

These sci-fi shoes are as sculptural as they are futuristic, a recovery shoe that looks more advanced than any of Nike’s actual running models.

Like Stormtrooper homewear, the white-on-white mule is molded into a sleek upper with a perforated toe box (because yes, your feet need to breathe after flirting at run club). Up front, there’s a small embroidered Swoosh.

On the side? A chrome flash that looks more like a car badge than a sneaker logo.

These shoes are weirdly handsome. Minimal, but with that ISPA-flavored sculpt that makes your feet look like they’re floating. The neon orange beaded grips on the outsole push the silhouette into hovercraft territory. Very Foamrunner by way of a Tokyo pod hotel, with a hint of Cybertruck.

Expected to drop in October for $90 on Nike’s site, the Mind 001 is being billed as Nike’s first proper recovery slide.

It’s a clear step into downtime footwear, in the same lane as Nike’s sky-high Vomero Premium, a sneaker stacked with ZoomX foam and Air Zoom tech that also looks good enough to wear out, if your version of recovery includes getting a fit pic off.

Nike’s Sport Research Lab isn’t just cooking performance gear anymore. It’s cooking wearable, weirdly stylish recovery tech. These mules might look like an experiment run wild, but they're a piece of highly engineered post-performance drip.

