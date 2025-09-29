Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Fiercely Futuristic Mules Looks Like Cybertrucks for the Feet

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 5

Nike's Mind 001 mules aren’t your typical swoosh-ified slip-ons. And that’s putting it lightly. 

These sci-fi shoes are as sculptural as they are futuristic, a recovery shoe that looks more advanced than any of Nike’s actual running models. 

Shop Nike

Like Stormtrooper homewear, the white-on-white mule is molded into a sleek upper with a perforated toe box (because yes, your feet need to breathe after flirting at run club). Up front, there’s a small embroidered Swoosh.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

On the side? A chrome flash that looks more like a car badge than a sneaker logo.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

These shoes are weirdly handsome. Minimal, but with that ISPA-flavored sculpt that makes your feet look like they’re floating. The neon orange beaded grips on the outsole push the silhouette into hovercraft territory. Very Foamrunner by way of a Tokyo pod hotel, with a hint of Cybertruck.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Expected to drop in October for $90 on Nike’s site, the Mind 001 is being billed as Nike’s first proper recovery slide.

It’s a clear step into downtime footwear, in the same lane as Nike’s sky-high Vomero Premium, a sneaker stacked with ZoomX foam and Air Zoom tech that also looks good enough to wear out, if your version of recovery includes getting a fit pic off.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike’s Sport Research Lab isn’t just cooking performance gear anymore. It’s cooking wearable, weirdly stylish recovery tech. These mules might look like an experiment run wild, but they're a piece of highly engineered post-performance drip.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Costco’s Nike Dunk Skate Shoes Are Sweatpants for Your Feet
  • The “Cozy Girl” Nike Shoe Is a Pumpkin Spice Latte for the Feet
  • Levi's Nike Air Max Shoes Are Raw Denim For Your Feet
  • A Ma Maniére’s Leather Air Max Is as Luxe as It Looks
  • A Techy Air Max Mule Becomes Dark Like the Night Sky
What To Read Next
  • The Luxurious Leather Nike Air Force 1 Too Good for Words
  • Romancing Rolex’s Rougher Cousin
  • The adidas Samba With Its Own Crisp Jacket
  • The New Luxury? Normalcy
  • Nike’s Fiercely Futuristic Mules Looks Like Cybertrucks for the Feet
  • How to Drink Sake
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now