Nike’s Latest Naija Collection Is Now Available Online

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Style
Nike recently unveiled its full 2020 Naija collection, created for the Nigerian football federation. This follows the unveiling of the new home and away jerseys back in February, and it's now available to shop.

The collection comprises both jerseys, as well as a range of apparel and accessories, which includes jackets, vests, training gear, socks, and tops. Every single piece in the collection features an eye-catching pattern and vibrant colors, all of which celebrate Nigeria’s visual language and traditional symbols.

Back in 2018, Nigeria and Nike made waves at the FIFA World Cup, as their home jersey was crowned one of the best ever and immediately became a hit off of the pitch. The jersey ended up selling out many times over and putting Nigeria on both the footballing, as well as the fashion map.

Since then, Nike has capitalized on that newfound popularity by putting together matching apparel collections and pushing the boundaries of jersey design further and further.

Shop The Look

Nike
Cropped Soccer Jacket Nig
$38
Nike
Soccer Ball Nigeria Strik
$30
Nike
Soccer Jersey Nigeria 202
$64
Nike
Soccer Jersey Nigeria 202
$86
Nike
Woven Skate Top Nigeria
$75
Nike
Woven Poncho Nigeria
$88
Nike
Air Force 1 React
$95

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

