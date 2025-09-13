Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Checks or Stripes? Nike's Stylish Dad Shoe Has Both

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A sneaker with checks and stripes? Nike makes it so.

To be clear, we're not talking about a Swoosh and Three Stripes crossover here. Instead, Nike has cooked up a P-6000 sneaker featuring zebra-printed fur underlays, along with Nike check motifs throughout.

Shop Nike

Atop the striped hair, Nike's P-6000 sneaker also features smooth leather overlays, creating this extra stylish spin on the essential dad shoe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

What's more, the Nike sneaker appears in classic black and red colors, which essentially makes them "Bred" Nike dad shoes with zebra-patterned hair. It's a wild combo, for sure, but it works for this runner-style model.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Nike's P-6000, a blend of the Pegasus models from the past, has seen many nice colorways and transformations. The sportswear giant has blessed us with outdoor-ready versions as well as super-tough Cordura options.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In collaboration with Makeway, Nike's techy dad shoe has even become a party for the feet.

It's unclear when the new Nike P-6000 "Zebra" sneakers will release on Nike's website. Who knows? Maybe we'll catch them around the same time as those feral Field Generals.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP MORE NIKE

Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • There Are Nike Dad Shoes. Then, There's the Nike Girl Shoe
  • Nike Roasted a Downright Delightful Coffee-Flavored Un-Dad Shoe
  • Nike's Trusty Dad Shoe, Now Built to Last
  • The Nike OG Dad Shoe Goes OG Timberland Boot
  • A Gorgeously Classic Nike Dad Shoe But Not as You Remember It
What To Read Next
  • With Its Beefy Trail Shoe, Vans Does It Big
  • Checks or Stripes? Nike's Stylish Dad Shoe Has Both
  • The Iconic Jordan 1 as a Glorious GORE-TEX Trail Shoe
  • A Charming (& Pink) adidas Classic, Sealed With a Kiss
  • UGGs With Mane Character Energy
  • One of Menswear's Most Modest Modern Masters Slides Out From the Shadows
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now