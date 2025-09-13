Checks or Stripes? Nike's Stylish Dad Shoe Has Both

A sneaker with checks and stripes? Nike makes it so.

To be clear, we're not talking about a Swoosh and Three Stripes crossover here. Instead, Nike has cooked up a P-6000 sneaker featuring zebra-printed fur underlays, along with Nike check motifs throughout.

Atop the striped hair, Nike's P-6000 sneaker also features smooth leather overlays, creating this extra stylish spin on the essential dad shoe.

What's more, the Nike sneaker appears in classic black and red colors, which essentially makes them "Bred" Nike dad shoes with zebra-patterned hair. It's a wild combo, for sure, but it works for this runner-style model.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike's P-6000, a blend of the Pegasus models from the past, has seen many nice colorways and transformations. The sportswear giant has blessed us with outdoor-ready versions as well as super-tough Cordura options.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In collaboration with Makeway, Nike's techy dad shoe has even become a party for the feet.

It's unclear when the new Nike P-6000 "Zebra" sneakers will release on Nike's website. Who knows? Maybe we'll catch them around the same time as those feral Field Generals.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty