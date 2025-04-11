Nike's New Daybreak-ish Sneaker Is Also Kinda Old

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Nike's Pacific sneaker may be new to the world, but it has the look of the Nike sneaker that's been here for a while.

When the model debuted earlier this year, for a moment, I thought Nike brought back the Daybreak. Then, upon closer inspection, Nike's Pacific also started to look like the Cortez...even more when dressed up in the "Forrest Gump" outfit.

The Pacific is like a mashup of Nike's long-loved retro running models, wrapped in classic materials like leather, crisp nylon, and smooth suede. And much like those Nikes from the past, the shoe is complete with a traditional Herringbone gum sole that stretches up around the tippy toe and heels.

The Pacific also offers up a slightly puffed-up Swoosh on its sidewalls, bringing some playfulness and true Nike Oceania energy to the old-school-looking design. Really, the Pacific is almost like the Oceania reincarnated, largely resembling the 1980s running shoe but with a few modern-day tweaks.

Lining up with a supposed new Nike strategy, the Pacific comes with a pretty affordable price tag, just $75. Other recent pocket-friendly shoes from the Swoosh include the brand's Y2K-flavored V5 RNR and Uplift.

Finally, the Nike Pacific gets a nice, balanced spread of colorways for its debut, offered up in versatile options ranging from bold pink to summer-ready white.

And there's more to come. Recently, the Pacific has also appeared in some pretty pink schemes, like the one pictured above. There's no hard release date for those yet, but with the official images out, perhaps they'll be landing very soon.

While we wait, Nike's got plenty of other flavors on the menu.