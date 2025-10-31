Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Most Precise Basketball Shoe Is Also Its Waviest

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With the Precision 8 Mid, even "broken ankles" are in good, comfy hands on the court.

Nike's Precision 8 Mid sneaker is meticulously crafted, offering multidirectional traction for quick moves, along with all-around plush cushioning for pure comfort elsewhere.

It's the perfect do-it-all basketball shoe, essentially.

The model also has this cool, mega-wavy design. It slightly resembles Nike's flat Astra Ultra sneaker if it decided to play basketball, or even a more budget-friendly Freak 7.

Indeed, Nike's sleek basketball sneaker only costs $80, which is a steal for a hooping shoe these days.

Moreover, the sportswear giant offer the Precision 8 Mid in black and pink colorways, both of which are now available on Nike's website.

The Precision 8 Mid joins other Swoosh basketball shoes, like the A'One and G.T. Hustle 3, as models that not only look like they come from the future but also proudly showcase their cushiness on the courts.

The future of Nike's basketball looks stylish and seriously comfortable, to say the least.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
