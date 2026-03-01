Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Weird-Cool Sneaker Dresses Best on Recovery Days

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And so the Rejuven8 era continues as Nike brings its Rejuven8 Run sneaker out of retirement to be the next recovery flex.

Much like the other members of the Rejuven8 family, the Rejuven8 Run sneaker is bold by design. It's basically a two-fer sneaker, featuring these cozy removable booties that can be worn on their own (thank you, rubber outsoles).

Or, depending on the mood, perhaps it's feeling like a "breezy sneaker kind of day." That's where the hard-shell part of the shoe comes in.

Nike further leans into its adventurous look, dressing the Rejuven8 model in equally vibrant color schemes. So far into the sneaker's revival, it has appeared in an alien-level "Voltage Green" option and, just recently, a sunset-y "Bright Cactus" colorway.

The Rejuven8 Run also got a COMME des GARÇONS collaboration right out the gate, offered in the brand's signature black and white colorways, and featured an updated mesh upper.

We've met Nike's other Rejuven8 recovery models, including the slide sandals and the viral Reactx clogs, which gave off "Swoosh Crocs" vibes.

Now, it's the Rejuven8 sneaker's time to shine bright like a, well, "Bright Cactus."

The newest pairs are scheduled to release at Nike's overseas stores starting on March 5. But lucky for fans, they've landed early on AFEW's website for 149.99 €, or around $177.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
