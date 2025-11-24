Things Are Getting Freaky for Nike’s Weird Recovery Sneaker

Nike's Air Rejuven8 is already a pretty wild model. And it's about to get wilder, thanks to its upcoming colorways.

The breezy recovery shoe is expected to make a full comeback in 2026. However, Christmas has come early for Nike fans, with fresh colorways already popping up at overseas stores.

The Rejuven8's "Metallic Silver/Voltage Green" is amongst the lineup, and it's quite the standout guy, if you couldn't tell.

The sneaker's unmistakable cage receives a bold gradient design, transitioning from the shiny silver to alien-green. It ultimately made the weird shoe even weirder (in a good way, of course).

The shell is made from Nike's ReactX foam, the same material used in the brand's Ava Rover sneakers and those Crocs-style Rejuven8 clogs, which keep flying off Nike's shelves.

Nike

Whereas the ReactX Rejuven8 is a post-activity slip-on, the Air Rejuven8 is a recovery sneaker, complete with its own breathable, cushy inner sock.

The Rejuven8 sneaker technically returned earlier this year through a collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME. The CdG sub-label tweaked the cage and wrapped the shoes in its signature black and white colorways.

This next phase of the rollout is basically a return to OG form.

The Air Rejuven8 sneaker will drop in a stealthy all-black colorway in addition to the "Metallic Silver/Voltage Green" option. The shoes are scheduled to release on Nike Singapore's website for S$199.00, approximately $152.

