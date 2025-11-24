Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Things Are Getting Freaky for Nike’s Weird Recovery Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Rejuven8 is already a pretty wild model. And it's about to get wilder, thanks to its upcoming colorways.

The breezy recovery shoe is expected to make a full comeback in 2026. However, Christmas has come early for Nike fans, with fresh colorways already popping up at overseas stores.

The Rejuven8's "Metallic Silver/Voltage Green" is amongst the lineup, and it's quite the standout guy, if you couldn't tell.

The sneaker's unmistakable cage receives a bold gradient design, transitioning from the shiny silver to alien-green. It ultimately made the weird shoe even weirder (in a good way, of course).

The shell is made from Nike's ReactX foam, the same material used in the brand's Ava Rover sneakers and those Crocs-style Rejuven8 clogs, which keep flying off Nike's shelves.

Whereas the ReactX Rejuven8 is a post-activity slip-on, the Air Rejuven8 is a recovery sneaker, complete with its own breathable, cushy inner sock.

The Rejuven8 sneaker technically returned earlier this year through a collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME. The CdG sub-label tweaked the cage and wrapped the shoes in its signature black and white colorways.

This next phase of the rollout is basically a return to OG form.

The Air Rejuven8 sneaker will drop in a stealthy all-black colorway in addition to the "Metallic Silver/Voltage Green" option. The shoes are scheduled to release on Nike Singapore's website for S$199.00, approximately $152.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
