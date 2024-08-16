Nike's Problem-Solving Skate Shoe Is Out Here Looking Good (Again)

Nike SB's PS8 sneaker led the brand's "Electric Pack" in July, making its long-awaited debut while dressed in the iconic "Safari" print. For the problem-solving skate shoe's next drop, the Nike model appears in a quieter outfit, but that unforgettably stylish build lives on.

As previously teased, the Nike PS8 sneaker sees its signature breathable Flyknit and smooth leather upper doused in a timeless black shade, resulting in a super sleek take on the shoe.

Nike SB then finishes the PS8 sneaker with a translucent sail-colored sole, a tasteful contrast against the dark innovative meshy textures.

Underneath its cleanest colorway yet, the Nike PS8 gets skaters ready for their next sessions with its many technical details, including that broke-in heel, responsive runner-worthy Flyplate sole, and sturdy rubber outsole prepared for even the most challenging tricks.

The Nike PS8 builds upon Nike's rich legacy, borrowing design inspiration from some of the label's most iconic shoes (anyone getting an Air Force 1 vibe here?). It also serves as an ode to Sandy Bodecker, the godfather of Nike SB and owner of the legendary Instagram account "ProblemSolver8" (that's where the PS8 derives its name).

Following a buzzy rollout in a famously wild colorway, Nike SB's PS8 "Black/Sail" skate shoes finally roll in on August 20 on Nike's SNKRS app. Fans can also catch the stylish new colorway at select retailers.

Nike SB's skate shoes have been known to solve problems and handle steez simultaneously. The PS8 really hits the nail on the head.