Nike’s Mega-Thin Affordable Skate Shoe Is Built To Be Destroyed

Nike's SB Malor was made to be shredded.

The SB Malor is a flat-soled skate shoe designed with novice thrashers in mind. Because let's be so FR: Learning how to do a kick, flip, or grind is not exactly easy on sneakers.

Slim in build, the SB Malor is stacked with layers of suede and an extended toe bumper for maximum durability, built to withstand all the hiccups and blips that come with the skate life.

And if it gets trashed beyond recognition in the midst of bailed ollies and drop-ins, who cares? Certainly not Nike, according to its site, at least, where it says, "Destroy this shoe!"

Even if you have no active plans of ever coming within 10 feet of a skate park, though (we can't all be Franky Villani), the SB Malor is still an all-around stylish sneaker with a durability profile that can be appreciated on and off the ramp.

Besides, you don't have to be a skater to dress like one, and the SB Malor now has even more yummy color options because Nike is just way too good at designing skate stuff. This is pretty unsurprising because Nike is not new to this, it's Swoosh to this.

The SB Malor is just the latest in Nike's vast arsenal of performance-focused skateboard wear (SB) that features high-functioning but effortlessly fly footwear like the SB Vertebrae and the SB Dunk Low, both of which slightly resemble the SB Malor skate-ready silhouette.

Unlike some of its kin, though, the SB Malor sits at a lower price point, selling for $75 ($63 on sale) on the Nike website. Gnarly.