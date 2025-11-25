Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Minimalist Nike Sneaker Too Sleek To Be a Skate Shoe (But It Is)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nyjah Huston's signature Nike SB shoe looks so sleek and clean, you almost forget it's a skate shoe.

But it is.

The Nyjah 4 checks all the boxes to get you through a session, offering flexibility, solid grip, and comfort, complete with reliable Nike tech like Air Zoom cushioning.

As far as looks, it's pretty minimalist, even rendered in quiet colorways like all-white and the classic suit-and-tie (black-and-white).

This casual vibe can be felt across Huston's signature shoes, honestly. Previous versions have resembled everything from low-key tennis shoes to chill runners. One of the Nyjah 2s even drew inspiration from the classic Air Zoom Spiridon running shoes.

An all-day, everyday skate shoe that gets the job done but can also go beyond the skate parks is exactly what Huston wanted. He basically made his dream shoe a reality.

Retailing for $115, the Nyjah 4 is now available on Nike's website. And it joins a few other modern yet versatile Nike SB shoes, like the artful Vertebrae sneakers and effortlessly cool Ishods, a.k.a. the next generation of skate shoes.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
