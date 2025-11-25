A Minimalist Nike Sneaker Too Sleek To Be a Skate Shoe (But It Is)

Nyjah Huston's signature Nike SB shoe looks so sleek and clean, you almost forget it's a skate shoe.

But it is.

The Nyjah 4 checks all the boxes to get you through a session, offering flexibility, solid grip, and comfort, complete with reliable Nike tech like Air Zoom cushioning.

As far as looks, it's pretty minimalist, even rendered in quiet colorways like all-white and the classic suit-and-tie (black-and-white).

This casual vibe can be felt across Huston's signature shoes, honestly. Previous versions have resembled everything from low-key tennis shoes to chill runners. One of the Nyjah 2s even drew inspiration from the classic Air Zoom Spiridon running shoes.

An all-day, everyday skate shoe that gets the job done but can also go beyond the skate parks is exactly what Huston wanted. He basically made his dream shoe a reality.

Retailing for $115, the Nyjah 4 is now available on Nike's website. And it joins a few other modern yet versatile Nike SB shoes, like the artful Vertebrae sneakers and effortlessly cool Ishods, a.k.a. the next generation of skate shoes.

