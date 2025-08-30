Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Painfully Powerful Nike Running Shoe for Street Ninjas

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 4

Nike is dressing its futuristic Ava Rover walking shoe in a stealthy black hue with flashes of deep, dark teal hues. 

It looks almost like a sneaker built for ninja moves in a neon-splashed city.

Shop Nike

The relatively new Ava Rover is one of Nike’s most forward-thinking lifestyle shoes, a mix of slim mesh uppers, sculpted TPU layers, and lightly chunky ReactX foam midsole. 

Together, it’s a silhouette that looks equal parts runner, techwear statement piece, and ISPA experiment (ISPA is Nike's avant footwear line).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

But here, the Ava Rover strips it down even further, and those muted sage highlights only peek through when the light catches them.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The Ava Rover is part of a quiet evolution at Nike, where the brand’s most advanced tech isn’t locked into marathon shoes or concept sneakers, but baked into everyday footwear. 

Alongside models like the Motiva, Zoom Vomero 5, and ISPA Mindbody, the Ava Rover shows Nike’s next move: design-first, comfort-forward shoes that can survive the daily grind while looking like they just walked out of a cyberpunk storyboard.

Retailing at $140, the latest Nike Ava Rover drops September 5 on Nike’s website.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Port TangerTemo Brown/Tobacco
$320.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
414245

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In "Triple Black," Nike's Ultra-Stacked Running Shoe Is Maximal Minimalism
  • A Super-Powered Nike Sneaker Best Worn to the Grocery Store
  • A High-Tech Stealth-Mode Nike Runner Engineered for Street Swag
  • In "Bred," Nike's Oldest Running Shoe Is Extra Legendary
  • The Street's New Quietly Killer Runner, Cooked up by Nike
What To Read Next
  • A Painfully Powerful Nike Running Shoe for Street Ninjas
  • New Balance's Sugar-Coated Sneaker Is the Sweetest "Barefoot" Stepper
  • Nike's Stylish Basketball Sneaker Is a Foot-ful of Sunshine
  • The World's Most Ordinary Shoes Look Better Weird
  • Nike's Nifty "Seaweed" Dunks Are Surprisingly for Land Lovers
  • Stars & Stripes: adidas’ Latest Superstar Campaign is Stacked
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now