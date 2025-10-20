A Trail-Ready Nike Dad Shoe So Good, It's Worthy of Kendrick Lamar

Winter is coming, and Nike's getting ahead of the cold weather with more winterized Vomero Roam sneakers.

Although Kendrick Lamar proved these outdoor-ready dad shoes are really year-round.

Early in the spring, the musician stepped out in Nike's "Flax" Vomero Roam sneakers. It may seem like a surprising choice from the Chanel guy. But Kendrick wearing the hike-able Vomeros sounds about right, really.

Aside from the sought-after Martine Rose x Nike mules, Kendrick typically goes for the lesser-hyped Swoosh classics, like the Air DT Max 96 and Shox R4 sneakers.

The Vomero Roam certainly checks the box as a slept-on albeit clever twist on the beloved running model.

It's basically the Nike Vomero 5 made ready for outdoor adventures, even if that means casually getting a 'fit off on the New York streets.

Regardless of the activity, the Nike model is designed to block out the elements, complete with water-repellent touches and a protective rubber mudguard. Of course, there's the chunkier-than-normal soles bringing more comfort and durability to your stride.

For the fall, Nike's rolling out a new clean "Sail" Vomero Roam sneaker, which is expected to drop soon on the brand's website.

At least we know Kendrick approves, too.

