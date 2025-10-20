Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Trail-Ready Nike Dad Shoe So Good, It's Worthy of Kendrick Lamar

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Winter is coming, and Nike's getting ahead of the cold weather with more winterized Vomero Roam sneakers.

Although Kendrick Lamar proved these outdoor-ready dad shoes are really year-round.

Shop Nike

Early in the spring, the musician stepped out in Nike's "Flax" Vomero Roam sneakers. It may seem like a surprising choice from the Chanel guy. But Kendrick wearing the hike-able Vomeros sounds about right, really.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Aside from the sought-after Martine Rose x Nike mules, Kendrick typically goes for the lesser-hyped Swoosh classics, like the Air DT Max 96 and Shox R4 sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Vomero Roam certainly checks the box as a slept-on albeit clever twist on the beloved running model.

It's basically the Nike Vomero 5 made ready for outdoor adventures, even if that means casually getting a 'fit off on the New York streets.

Regardless of the activity, the Nike model is designed to block out the elements, complete with water-repellent touches and a protective rubber mudguard. Of course, there's the chunkier-than-normal soles bringing more comfort and durability to your stride.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For the fall, Nike's rolling out a new clean "Sail" Vomero Roam sneaker, which is expected to drop soon on the brand's website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

At least we know Kendrick approves, too.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Ultra-Creamy Running Shoe Looks Good Enough to Drink
  • The Freshest Nike Dad Shoes in the Sea
  • There Are Nike Dad Shoes. Then, There's the Nike Girl Shoe
  • Botanical Ballerina Sneaker or Tabi-Toed Trail Shoe? Nike Says Yes
  • Nike’s OG Chunky Dad Shoe Is Too Good To Disappear
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Milky "Bode" Sneaker Is Truly a Clean Classic
  • The ‘47 CLEAN UP is the “Father of All Dad Hats”
  • adidas' Flawlessly Glossed-Up Samba Is Slicker Than Anything That Came Before
  • Nature Not as Scenery But as Artistic Collaborator (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Trail-Ready Nike Dad Shoe So Good, It's Worthy of Kendrick Lamar
  • When Quiet Luxury Comes for Nike's Most Elegant Retro Runner
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now