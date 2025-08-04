In "Triple Black," Nike's Ultra-Stacked Running Shoe Is Maximal Minimalism

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

The Nike Vomero Plus is here, and it's huge.

The all-new sneaker is physically stacked, yes, but so is its debut lineup. Nike has prepared the running model in several solid colorways, including the classic "Triple Black."

With the all-black color scheme, the Nike Vomero Plus goes completely stealth mode. However, there's no hiding that massive sole injected with Nike's ZoomX foam cushioning (most Nike runners have ZoomX but this is on a whole other scale).

Nike then throws in some reflective details, which are a visually-appealing addition that also comes in handy for those early morning, late evening runs.

After leaking earlier this year as basically a bigger and better Vomero 18, Nike's Vomero Plus sneaker is finally releasing on August 7 on Nike's website for $170. The running shoe is set to drop in both regular and wide sizes in many colorways, including the stealthy "Triple Black."

