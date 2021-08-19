Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Aleali May's Nike Apparel Whets the Appetite for Her Forthcoming Jordan 14

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

Queen of the Nike collaboration, Aleali May is back on the block. While her marble-soled masterpiece of a Jordan 14 collaboration might be stealing the headlines, a Nike x Aleali May collaboration capsule just dropped quietly. The capsule includes a handful of workout essentials for women and it’s all available to shop below.

What makes Aleali May’s collaborations so attractive is the designer’s ability to meld disparate elements. This is abundantly obvious in the latest Nike x Aleali May capsule. From retro references to high-tech sportswear detailing, it’s all underpinned by a level of style that’s hard to find in exercise gear.

The capsule consists of a tee featuring a vintage Jordan graphic, a shorts-and-shirt co-ord detailed with a rare Lamborghini-style Nike logo, biker shorts, and an unorthodox zippered tank top. Our highlight comes in the form of the tank top which is positioned as the perfect sportswear-lifestyle crossover. Finished in the collection's military palette, it’s a great layering item for the coming season as well as being a sleek piece of performance activewear.

Shop the Nike x Aleali May collaboration below.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Nike
Aleali May Tank Top
$45
Image on Highsnobiety
Nike
Aleali May Biker Shorts
$55
Image on Highsnobiety
Nike
Aleali May Shirt
$110
Image on Highsnobiety
Nike
Aleali May Shorts
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
Nike
Aleali May T-Shirt
$45

