This Is Your Best Shot at Copping the Nike x Billie Eilish Jordan 1 KO

You don’t need us to tell you that the world of collaborations has been blown wide open in the past few years. From ice cream makers to pop stars, anyone who’s anyone has got their name on a Swoosh sneaker lately. The latest, after months of teasers, is Billie Eilish. The Gen-Z icon’s first release with Nike comes in the form of the Nike x Billie Eilish Air Jordan 1 KO which officially dropped on September 30 but if you missed out, be sure to grab your pair at StockX.

Style-wise, Eilish is known for being able to do it all. From super-glamorous red carpet looks to oversized and laid-back fits, the singer’s own style versatility puts her in a very interesting position for collaborations. And, after months of teaser images, we’re finally being treated to her debut Nike sneaker. The Nike x Billie Eilish Jordan 1 KO drops this week alongside the more unorthodox Air Jordan 15 collaboration.

Dressed in tonal Ghost Green, the Nike x Billie Eilish Jordan 1 KO capitalizes on the ongoing popularity of the versatile Jordan 1 silhouette. But there are a few subversions to this design. Firstly, the Billie Eilish shoes are made from at least 20 percent recycled materials by weight. Past that, the leather upper appears like canvas on first look thanks to stitched borders while a padded sidewall offers more subtle detailing. Billie Eilish’s logo sits on the tongue tab.

How much does the Nike x Billie Eilish Jordan 1 KO cost?

The Nike x Billie Eilish Jordan 1 KO retailed for $170 but StockX market data shows a 12-month trade range between $210 and $648 with an average sale price of $318. We’re guessing that this won’t be the last time we see Billie Eilish shoes made in collaboration with Nike, so owning a piece of the partnership’s history is a big pull for collectors.

Shop the Nike x Billie Eilish Jordan 1 KO at StockX below.

