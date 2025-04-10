Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Nike Shoe so Artful That It's Literally Worthy of MoMA

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

As the Air Max 95 continues to celebrate its 30th anniversary, Nike isn’t just re-releasing retros. It’s rewriting Air Max history. 

Nike's “Reverse Gradient” Air Max 95 is a callback to an unreleased 1994 sketch done by Nike designer and Air Max 95 creator Sergio Lozano. Riffing off the original Air Max 95's "neon" color scheme, this colorway flips the script, transitioning from light to dark. It’s a reversed remix of a certified classic. 

Beyond colorway reversing, Nike has also updated the suede on this sneaker to make it rougher, heavier, and more textured than what you’ll find on a typical pair of 95s. 

Nike
And most importantly, the special AM95 sneaker first released at New York's Museum of Modern Art, itself a Nike collaborator (or at least the MoMA Design Store).

The "Reverse Gradient" AM95 shoes arrived on the art museum’s website on April 9 with little fanfare, following an invite-only Nike-centric panel held on April 8.

It's almost impressive how low-key this launch was. There was no advertising campaign, no flashy photoshoot, not even an Instagram post promoting this sneaker. The entire release has been strangely subtle, considering the historic weight and MoMa cosign.

but the same is true of the wider Nike Am95 "Reverse Gradient" release, scheduled for April 10 on Nike's SNKRS app.

While dropping these sneakers at MoMA does add to the charm, framing the Air Max 95 not just as a sneakerhead staple but as a museum-worthy design object, there has been virtually no marketing to drive this message home. This piece of Nike's cultural history arrives ever so quietly.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
  A Nike Shoe so Artful That It's Literally Worthy of MoMA
